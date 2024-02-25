Lawyers Need Professional Freedom: SC judge

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lawyers need professional freedom to render justice to people, observed Supreme Court judge P.S. Narasimha.

Inaugurating the new court complex built at a cost of ₹31.20 crore in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district on Saturday, the apex court judge said in addition to judicial system being free, lawyers also require professional freedom.

“We always speak about freedom of the judicial system. But we never talk about freedom of lawyers and increasing their strength,’’ the Supreme Court judge said.

He regretted that the bar is getting weakened, as the lawyers are getting divided either as pro or against government.

Justice Narasimha said district courts require focus, as they are part of the Constitution. He said young professionals will be attracted to districts only when basic infrastructure therein is improved and strengthened.

He said he has found some youngsters practising in high courts as well as the Supreme Court, which is a healthy sign.

Speaking on the occasion, AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur said lawyers and judges should fulfil the wishes of people, who have reposed faith in the judicial system.

High Court judge U. Durga Prasada Rao, district portfolio judge Nimmagadda Venkateswarulu, Vizianagaram district judge B. Sai Kalyan and advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram were among those present.