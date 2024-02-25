Top
Lawyers Need Professional Freedom: SC judge

KMP Patnaik
24 Feb 2024 7:15 PM GMT
Supreme Court judge P.S. Narasimha along with AP High Court Chief Justice Justice Dhiral Singh Thakur release a photo book during a seminar on ‘Women Empowerment- A Constitutional Imperative’ organized by the Federation of Women Lawyers of AP at a Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo by Arrangement)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lawyers need professional freedom to render justice to people, observed Supreme Court judge P.S. Narasimha.

Inaugurating the new court complex built at a cost of ₹31.20 crore in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district on Saturday, the apex court judge said in addition to judicial system being free, lawyers also require professional freedom.

“We always speak about freedom of the judicial system. But we never talk about freedom of lawyers and increasing their strength,’’ the Supreme Court judge said.

He regretted that the bar is getting weakened, as the lawyers are getting divided either as pro or against government.

Justice Narasimha said district courts require focus, as they are part of the Constitution. He said young professionals will be attracted to districts only when basic infrastructure therein is improved and strengthened.

He said he has found some youngsters practising in high courts as well as the Supreme Court, which is a healthy sign.

Speaking on the occasion, AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur said lawyers and judges should fulfil the wishes of people, who have reposed faith in the judicial system.

High Court judge U. Durga Prasada Rao, district portfolio judge Nimmagadda Venkateswarulu, Vizianagaram district judge B. Sai Kalyan and advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram were among those present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
