Launch boat hits dune gets struck in Krishna River, passengers rescued

Vijayawada: A major mishap was averted after a launch boat with 25 passengers aboard en route to Ibrahimpatnam from Rayapudi village hit a sand dune and got stuck in the Krishna River in the NTR district on Wednesday.

Upon learning about the incident, Ibrahimpatnam police led by CI Mutyala Satyanarayana under the supervision of West ACP Muralikrishna Reddy roped in local fishermen to rescue the stranded passengers using the country boats of the local fishermen. Police said there were no casualities.