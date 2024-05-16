Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Launch boat hits dune gets struck in Krishna River, passengers rescued

In Other News
DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 6:57 PM GMT
Launch boat hits dune gets struck in Krishna River, passengers rescued
x
A representational image

Vijayawada: A major mishap was averted after a launch boat with 25 passengers aboard en route to Ibrahimpatnam from Rayapudi village hit a sand dune and got stuck in the Krishna River in the NTR district on Wednesday.

Upon learning about the incident, Ibrahimpatnam police led by CI Mutyala Satyanarayana under the supervision of West ACP Muralikrishna Reddy roped in local fishermen to rescue the stranded passengers using the country boats of the local fishermen. Police said there were no casualities.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
major mishap launch boat Rayapudi village local fishermen 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick