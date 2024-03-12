Laser show at Hussainsagar from today

HYDERABAD: The Union tourism ministry will launch a laser-based sound and light show in Hussainsagar waters, the first of its kind in a water body in the country, here on Tuesday. Till date, such shows have been organised in and around historical places, tourist spots and forts.



The sound and light show will be themed around the famed Kohinoor diamond, which was found in Telangana state. The show will retrace the diamond’s journey from where it was found, how it went to the hands of Delhi kings and ended up with the British queen.The content has been written by eminent story and screenplay writer and Rajya Sabha member Rajendra Prasad in collaboration with noted writer S.S. Kanchi. Popular singer Sunitha has rendered the theme song, while the music has been composed by Vandemataram Srinivas.Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy will launch the sound and light show, which will have sound effects, in the presence of state tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao.People can watch the show from a gallery and a rooftop restaurant, having a capacity of 1,000 at Sanjeevaiah park. The sound and light show will subsequently feature themes like India’s freedom struggle and the Telangana statehood movement.