Ladakh Pashmina Conclave: From Changthang Fibre to Global Luxury Standards

Srinagar : A two-day Pashmina Conclave held in Leh marked a significant step in Ladakh’s mission to elevate its world-renowned Changthang Pashmina to global luxury status. “The event underscored the pillars essential for the Himalayan region’s Pashmina future- sustainable production, rigorous quality standardisation, design-led innovation, strategic branding, and inclusive growth,” an official said on Wednesday.

Organised by the Ladakh administration, the conclave carried the theme “From Changthang Fibre to Global Luxury Standards,” reflecting its core objective to strengthen the entire Pashmina value chain, foster collaboration across sectors, and position the landlocked region’s premium fibre as a globally recognised hallmark of excellence, officials said.

They said that the gathering brought together an extraordinary spectrum of participants—Changthang herders, local weavers, yarn makers, artisans, designers from Ladakh and Delhi, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, self-help groups, policymakers, financial institutions, researchers, and leading figures from India’s fashion industry, including Samir Mehra (EZMA), Suket Dhir (SUKETDHIR), Rajesh Pratap Singh, Kulbhushan Ahuja, and Karan Ahuja (Ahujasons).

Representatives from national bodies such as the Central Wool Development Board and the Textile Committee, along with officials from Ladakh’s departments of Industries & Commerce, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Handloom and Handicrafts, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, added institutional depth to the discussions.

Across its sessions, the conclave examined the Pashmina ecosystem with rare comprehensiveness. The opening session focused on the origins and sustainability of Changthang fibre. Dr. Asif Hussain, Nodal Officer for Pashmina Ladakh, traced the fibre’s unique characteristics to the high-altitude environment of Changthang and underscored the need for sustainable herding practices to preserve its exceptional quality. Thinles Nurboo, General Secretary of the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Marketing Society Ltd., highlighted the cooperative’s mission, the defining features of the fibre, and the transformative socio-economic impact on pastoral communities. Adding a historical and environmental lens, Tara Sharma of the Jungwa Foundation discussed the long evolution of Pashmina pastoralism and the growing pressures of climate change, calling for resilient production systems that safeguard both livelihoods and landscapes, a statement issued in Leh said.

The second session turned to processing, purity, and the persistent gaps in quality grading and standardisation. Huma Khan, District Registrar of Cooperatives, outlined the challenges in maintaining consistent quality and the urgent need for standardised protocols to strengthen market credibility. Amina Bano of Looms of Ladakh emphasised the importance of value addition through traditional weaving practices and the preservation of authenticity, while Konchok Stanzin of the Pangong Craft Institute drew a direct connection between animal health, sustainable livestock management, and the superior quality of Changthang fibre.

Artisan livelihoods and design innovation formed the core of the third session. Tundup Wangail, DDC member and NABARD representative, detailed NABARD’s role in financial inclusion and livelihood enhancement for artisan communities. Entrepreneur Rigzin Wangmo Lachic showcased how local enterprises are sustaining cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary market demands. Complementing these perspectives, designer Tashi Dorjey of Oden Collectives stressed the need for structured design processes, innovation, and integration across the value chain to enhance Ladakh’s competitiveness in premium markets.

The concluding session addressed branding, market positioning, and strategies for capturing greater value within Ladakh. Dr. Stanzin Thakchos presented an analysis of emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping the global luxury fibre industry. Local brand leaders Kunzes Wangmo (LehValle) and Deskit Angmo (Coral Hue) shared their experiences in building market presence, expanding product lines, and strengthening the national and international appeal of Ladakh Pashmina.

The inaugural ceremony set an aspirational tone with the address by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who described Ladakh’s Pashmina as far more than a luxury textile—calling it the region’s identity, heritage, and pride. He paid tribute to the Changpa shepherds who endure extreme conditions to rear the Pashmina goat, and to the artisans whose craftsmanship transforms raw fibre into exquisite products. While Ladakh produces the world’s finest raw Pashmina—approximately 40–50 tonnes annually—Gupta noted that much of the economic value is currently captured by external traders. He articulated a clear roadmap- transforming Ladakh from a raw material supplier into a hub for processing, branding, and marketing, supported by certified standards for authenticity, traceability, ethical production, and sustainability.

The Lt. Governor emphasised the welfare of shepherds and artisans, the need for scientific planning to address climate and pasture challenges, and the importance of equipping Ladakh’s youth with skills in technology, design, marketing, and entrepreneurship. The government, he assured, would provide training, financial support, and market linkages to enable this transformation. His call for collective commitment aimed at establishing Ladakh Pashmina as a global benchmark of luxury, ethical excellence, and unmatched craftsmanship.

Other senior officials reinforced this vision. Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra advocated a holistic approach to retain value within Ladakh, attract younger generations to the sector, and produce high-end cashmere shawls locally. Secretary Cooperatives Bhupesh Chaudhary highlighted the potential of cooperative models—citing examples like Amul—to address climate-related challenges and strengthen community resilience. Secretaries from various departments shared insights on inter-departmental coordination and the outcomes of the thematic sessions.

A participant said that by bringing together diverse voices and expertise, the conclave laid a robust foundation for transforming Changthang Pashmina into a world-class luxury brand—one that harmonises Ladakh’s timeless traditions with modern innovation while ensuring lasting benefits for its pastoral and artisan communities.