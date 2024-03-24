Kuwait’s Amnesty Scheme to Help Illegal Indian Workers

Nizamabad: The Kuwait government has introduced an amnesty scheme for illegal workers in the country to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, which could benefit some Indians staying in the Arab nation. The scheme will be effective from March 17 to June 17, 2024.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Pravasi Mithra state president Swadesh Parikipandla said around 1,000 workers from Telangana state would benefit by the amnesty scheme. “If any illegal worker is unable to avail the amnesty scheme, he or she would be imprisoned in the near future as Kuwaiti authorities are strict over illegal workers.”

He said embassy officials are extending cooperation to workers by issuing emergency certificates and passports. He said migrant workers or their family members can contact 9491613129 in India or +965 65501767 and +965 65501769 in Kuwait for further information about the Amnesty scheme.

Nearly 10 lakh Indians live in Kuwait. A majority of the Indian workers come from Kerala, Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Of them, thousands are believed to be staying illegally in the Arab nation

As they lack valid documents such as passports, visa, and work permits, many Indian workers are staying illegally in the country. Most women from Andhra Pradesh work in Kuwait as domestic workers and housemaids. A few gullible youths, who were cheated by middlemen, have also been stranded in Kuwait.