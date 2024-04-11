Kurnool: Children suffer electric shock during Prabhotsavam

Kurnool: More than 15 children suffered electric shock while riding on a chariot during Prabhotsavam, Ugadi festival celebrations in Chinna Tekuru village, Kallur mandal on Thursday morning. However, no serious injuries were reported.



According to Ulindakonda police, villagers were pulling the chariot as part of the traditional ceremony and children climbed onto the chariot to enjoy the festivities. The chariot then came into touch with electrical wires and the children suffered shock and fell off. They were immediately taken to a local hospital by villagers, where doctors confirmed that the kids are out of danger with no serious injuries.



Ulindakonda Sub Inspector added that electric shock was not caused by live electrical cables, but by the electrical generator powering the chariot. He confirmed that only four children sustained minor burns (around 20%), while the others had other minor injuries.

