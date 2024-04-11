Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Kurnool: Children suffer electric shock during Prabhotsavam

In Other News
DC Correspondent
11 April 2024 5:46 AM GMT
The parents of the child, Muddavaram Ashok and Rajini, who work as daily wage labourers, had returned home from work and prepared the water heating arrangement for a bath. Unfortunately, their toddler wandered into the bathroom and inadvertently touched the live immersion water heater, resulting in a fatal electric shock. The parents frantically searched for their child and found him lifeless in the bathroom. (Representational Image)
x
Representational image
Kurnool: More than 15 children suffered electric shock while riding on a chariot during Prabhotsavam, Ugadi festival celebrations in Chinna Tekuru village, Kallur mandal on Thursday morning. However, no serious injuries were reported.

According to Ulindakonda police, villagers were pulling the chariot as part of the traditional ceremony and children climbed onto the chariot to enjoy the festivities. The chariot then came into touch with electrical wires and the children suffered shock and fell off. They were immediately taken to a local hospital by villagers, where doctors confirmed that the kids are out of danger with no serious injuries.

Ulindakonda Sub Inspector added that electric shock was not caused by live electrical cables, but by the electrical generator powering the chariot. He confirmed that only four children sustained minor burns (around 20%), while the others had other minor injuries.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chariot electric shock Ugadi festival children suffer electric shock 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X