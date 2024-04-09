Krodhi To Herald Luck and Happiness to People

Hyderabad: Telugu-speaking people across the world will celebrate their traditional New Year — Ugadi — on Tuesday. The new year called Krodhi is believed to bring luck and happiness to people.

People wear new clothes, perform puja at home and visit temples to seek divine blessings for the new year. They also have traditional dishes like Pachadi.

As per tradition, scholars will read out the new year forecast based on 'Panchangam', an astrological almanac, in temples and various public spaces.

While the state government traditionally hosts an official event to celebrate the Ugadi festival, no such event is being organised this year in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Krodhi is the 38th year in the 60-year cycle and the name repeats every 60 years.

Explaining rituals conducted at Tirumala to mark the new year, Venugopala Dikshitulu, the chief priest at Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, said: "'Krodhi Nama Samvatsara', which commences on Tuesday, will witness the 'Panchanga Sravanam' and 'Panchamukhala Koluvu' from 7 am to 9 am. During this time, the fate of both Telugu states and the forecast for 12 zodiac signs will be revealed."

The New Year is celebrated on the first day after the new moon following Spring Equinox by people speaking Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. It is called Ugadi by Telugu, Yugadi by Kannadigas and Gudi Padwa by Marathi-speaking people.

The day of Ugadi also has a scientific basis. It is the first day after the first new moon day or Amavasya following the Spring Equinox when the sun passes the celestial equator.

The Spring Equinox falls every year on March 20 and Ugadi will be celebrated on the first day of the first new moon that comes after March 20.