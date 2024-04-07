Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and the Bhongir Congress Lok Sabha candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy participated in the inauguration of the idol of Sri Mutyalamma in Adivivemula village in Arvapally mandal of Tungathurti Assembly segment on Sunday.

Venkat Reddy said that Kiran Kumar Reddy had worked hard in the NSUI and Youth Congress for 15 years to bring the Congress to power and participated in many agitations. He pointed out that the Congress had secured a 50,000-vote majority in Tungathurti in the Assembly polls.

Appealing for votes for Kiran Kumar Reddy, Venkat Reddy said the Congress government had taken up several development works and welfare schemes. He asked Congress activists to go door to door and explain about the party’s ‘Panch Nyay’ manifesto.