Kodikathi Srinu Family Members Join TD

Kakinada: The family members of Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, known as Kodikathi Srinu joined the Telugu Desam and extended support to Mummidivaram candidate Datla Subba Raju. His parents Janipalli Tata Rao and Savithri, brother Subba Rao, and his uncle Janipallli Venkateswara Rao (father’s brother) joined Telugu Desam. However, Janipalli Srinivasa Rao had not joined the party due to his pending criminal case. However, Srinivasa Rao said that he had wished Jagan to become the Chief Minister. But, neither Jagan nor YSRC leaders supported him. But, all sections of the people in the society and opposition parties have given moral support to him. Srinivasa Rao said that he wishes that the alliance parties would come to power to do good for the state.