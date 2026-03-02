KISNA Hosts Mega CSR Drive Across South India

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group, successfully organised a Mega CSR Drive across South India, conducting multiple social initiatives simultaneously across 19 KISNA exclusive brand outlets. The drive was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries Mr.Santosh Sharma Business Head South, Mr.Priyesh Gamot National Head CSR, Mr.Sai Varun & Mr.Sai Krishna Franchise Partners, Mr.Santhosh Deconda Arra Manager, community leaders, and social representatives, NCC Cadets further strengthening the impact of the initiative.



The initiative comprised Blood Donation Camps, Tree Plantation Drives and Food Distribution activities, held between 11 AM and 5 PM, witnessing active participation from local communities and volunteers across cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Madurai, Vijayawada and more, reinforcing KISNA’s commitment to social responsibility.



Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: “Giving back to society has always been integral to KISNA’s philosophy. With our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA’, we are committed not only to expanding our reach but also to creating positive social impact. This Mega CSR Drive reflects our continued efforts towards healthcare, environmental sustainability and community wellbeing.”



Mr. Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added “At KISNA, we believe true growth lies in creating meaningful impact within the communities we serve. Through this Mega CSR Drive, we aim to contribute towards health, environmental sustainability and social wellbeing. The enthusiastic participation and commitment shown by our teams and local communities truly reflect our shared vision of giving back to society.”



Mr.Sai Varun Gaurishetty & Mr.Sai Krishna Narla, Exclusive Brand Outlet, Partner, said: “It is truly inspiring to be part of a brand that prioritises community impact alongside business success. The Mega CSR Drive provided us with an opportunity to connect closely with our local communities and contribute meaningfully beyond retail, reinforcing KISNA’s commitment towards social responsibility.”

