Kerala CM Urges Doordarshan to Withdraw Screening of The Kerala Story Film

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Doordarshan to immediately withdraw its decision to screen a film titled 'The Kerala Story', which according to him was made to spread hatred against Kerala.

Pinarayi said the central government should desist from the move to defame Kerala by using the country's official news broadcasting agency during the elections. “Kerala is a place where people belonging to different religions live in harmony and mutual brotherhood. Sangh Parivar’s objective is to vilify Kerala which stands tall in promoting religious enmity." he said.

The chief minister said those who derided Kerala earlier comparing the state with Somalia, have now hatched a fresh conspiracy to brand the state as a centre of conversion. Kerala has been a role model for the country in eradicating extreme poverty. The state tops various socio-economic, and health indicators of the NITI Aayog.

Pinarayi said there have been widespread protests against the film, which is based on lies and hatred that the Sangh Parivar is constantly spreading. “An institution like Doordarshan should not become a puppet and work according to the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

The chief minister said Doordarshan is not an agency that is supposed to carry out the communal propaganda of BJP candidates. The decision to screen the film on April five amounted to insulting the whole of Kerala. “Secular Kerala will unitedly resist such subversive moves for communal polarization,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPM youth wing DYFI organised protests in front of Doordarshan Kendras in Kerala in protest against the screening of Kerala Story.

BJP slams LDF opposition

Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan said The Kerla Story was permitted by the Censor Board. "It is a piece of art and artistic expression is there in the movie.

He questioned the LDF's opposition to the DD decision to screen the film citing the ruling front's earlier assertions regarding freedom of expression.