Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Out at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is resorting to actions that have never been seen in the state.

Criticising the governor’s action of holding a nearly two-hour sit-in protest on the wayside earlier in the day, the chief minister said such actions from people occupying high constitutional positions are unheard of. “Isn't he breaking the security protocol by coming out of the vehicle and confronting the protestors on the wayside? " he asked at a press conference.

The chief minister said it is the responsibility of security personnel to provide security to people holding high offices and prevent the protestors from coming near them. In case the protestors breach the security norms, then the police must act as per law.

The chief minister said Arif Mohammad Khan’s stand is against the democratic norms. “Have you ever seen a person occupying a high office sitting in protest on the way to see the FIR registered in a particular incident? Listing out the names of half a dozen people, the chief minister said;``Only these persons in Kerala have been provided CRPF security. All are RSS members. The governor has become part of the RSS members list,” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan sought to know what was so special about CRPF. What does the governor think? “Will the CRPF rule directly in Kerala ? Can CRPF take cases unilaterally? There are democratic norms, and conventions in place in Kerala. Can the state government deviate from the democratic principles? he asked.

The chief minister said the governor needs to examine whether he has any health issues. “Other than health issues, there could be other problems as well. So it is better to examine,” he said.

Taking a dig at Khan, the chief minister said; ``He has no time to read out the policy address in assembly. But he can sit on the wayside for two hours to see the FIR.” During the recent assembly session, the governor had wrapped up his policy address in assembly in less than two minutes reading just the opening and last paragraph of the 61-page address.

The chief minister refuted reports that the ruling LDF had scaled down its proposed protest against the Centre’s neglect of the state in Delhi on February 8. He said the LDF had approached chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, former CM’s and top political leaders to the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Khan reiterates charges against CM

Earlier Governor Arif Mohammad Khan reiterated his charge against the chief minister accusing him of shielding the SFI “goondas”. “I consider Kerala police as one of the finest police forces. But who is stopping them from doing their duty? The political head of the executive is the chief minister. Who else will you hold responsible?

As per the Centre’s directive, CRPF personnel took charge of the governor’s security by Saturday evening.

The CPM-led LDF government and Governor Khan have been at loggerheads over a host of issues including the delay in giving assent to bills passed by the Kerala assembly.

SFI protest to continue

SFI to continue protests: Meanwhile the SFI has decided to continue its protest against the governor for allegedly packing university senates with Sangh Parivar cronies. “Our protests will continue despite the CRPF security. We have the right to democratically register our protest against the governor and no one can deprive us of that right,” said SFI state secretary P M Arsho.