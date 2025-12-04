Ajanta Caves A Heritage, Must Be Preserved For Generations To Come: Robert Gill Descendant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Ajanta cave complex is a heritage that must be cherished and preserved for generations to come, according to Kenneth Ducatel, the great-great-grandson of renowned photographer and painter Major Robert Gill, who had documented the caves for years.

Robert Gill, a British army officer, was commissioned by the Royal Asiatic Society to create a pictorial record of the Ajanta cave murals in 1845-46. He lived in these ancient Buddhist monuments for decades to complete this task. Four of his paintings are preserved at the Victoria and Albert Museum of London, an official said.

Kenneth arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with Catharina, whom he married two months ago, and visited Ajanta Caves on Tuesday. They went to Ellora, Bibi Ka Maqbara and Devgiri (Daultabad fort) on Wednesday. The couple is on a three-week tour of India, their guide Bharat Joshi told PTI.

He visited the grave of Paro, who assisted Major Robert Gill in his work inside Ajanta caves in the 19th century, he added.

In the visitors' book at Ajanta Caves, Kenneth wrote, Safeguarding this magnificent treasure of the world is a great responsibility, and you are fulfilling it with exceptional passion and expertise. This heritage must be cherished and preserved for generations to come.

Kenneth, who lives in Belgium after retiring from a government job there, said visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site was a long-held wish he has finally fulfilled.

While I was growing up, I knew that we had an Indian connection and one of my cousins did research and reached back to Robert Gill. Later, I went through his work and the four paintings preserved in the Victoria and Albert Museum of London, he told PTI.

Kind reception by the people here was overwhelming. I was speechless after seeing the caves. The cultural heritage here is very clear to see. It is also amazing that Major Robert Gill stayed in such a remote location (Ajanta) for so many years, he said.

Recalling a photograph of Robert Hill in a suit, Kenneth said he wondered how his great-great-grandfather could survive in this heat with such clothing.

He had a love affair with India and Indians. Ajanta is something which you can visit many times. I will invite the rest of my family here, he said.

When asked about his visit to Paro's grave in Ajanta Village, he said there are many stories concerning Paro there. As far as I understand, Paro was a lady who understood how things worked in this area. She helped prepare colours (for Major Robert Gill). She was an unseen assistant but an important lady for Gill and Ajanta Caves, he said.

About his visit to other monuments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kenneth said, The cultural heritage here is very interesting. We were also surprised to see non-Indian visitors here. It deserves a bigger reputation than it has.

According to the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, Gill was the first painter, after the rediscovery of Ajanta Caves in 1819, to make extensive copies of the Buddhist cave paintings. His surviving copies and drawings remain significant in Ajanta studies as the originals have significantly deteriorated since his time.