Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar after spike in sugar level; AAP gives credit to Lord Hanuman

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered two units of low-dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail said on Tuesday. Reacting to the development, the AAP, on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, called it the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

According to jail officials, Kejriwal’s blood sugar level reading was 217 around 7 pm on Monday evening, following which the doctors at Tihar decided to give him the insulin dose.

Meanwhile, Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja on Tuesday extended till May 7 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.