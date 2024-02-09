WARANGAL: The Kazipet Loco Shed (KLS) of the South Central Railway (SCR) in Hanamkonda district secured the first place for its performance in terms of homing electric locomotives and for the having least failures in a year.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the KLS officers and staff and said the best maintenance practices being followed by the workforce had set an example for others.

He said that Indian Railways had completed around 95 per cent of electrification of the network and the rest would be completed as early as possible. With the railways phasing out diesel operations, the necessity of augmenting maintenance facilities for electric locomotive sheds gained importance, Jain said.

In part, the diesel sheds have been upgraded for maintaining electric locomotives. At present, 373 electric locomotives were being maintained at five sheds of SCR.

The Kazipet shed is the homing station 113 electric locomotives of the WAG-7 category.