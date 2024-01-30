Karimnagar: Kasturba college student ends life in hostel room

KARIMNAGAR: In a shocking incident, an intermediate student of Kasturba Gandhi Girl’s Junior College committed suicide. The girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling in her hostel room here at Shantinagar in Kothapally mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.



According to the source, the deceased has been identified as Akshitha, an intermediate second-year student of the college.



Receiving the information from the college staff, the police rushed to the hostel and shifted the body to the government main hospital for postmortem.



Meanwhile, Akshitha’s parents alleged that their daughter had committed suicide due to harassment by the college staff. The police officials have registered a case and started an investigation.



