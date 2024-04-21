Karnataka Women's Commission Chair Urges Action Amid Rising Concerns Over Student Safety

HUBBALI: Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, directed all Deputy Commissioners across Karnataka's districts to gather information on the security protocols adopted by educational institutions within their purview.

Choudhary, who visited Neha Hiremath's home on Sunday, expressed concern over the safety of students within educational institutions. "Parents entrust their children to educational institutions with a confidence of safety. However, recent years have witnessed a rise in attacks," Choudhary remarked, citing recent incidents such as an acid attack in Dakshina Kannada and another assault in Bengaluru, both occurring on campuses."I have instructed all Deputy Commissioners to compile comprehensive reports from educational institutions - schools, colleges, and universities outlining their security measures, to be submitted within 15 days. I have also spoken to Higher Education Minister Sudhakar. It is important to curb such incidents," she stressed.Regarding Neha's murder case, Choudhary said that she advocated for expedited proceedings in a fast-track court and urged for the swift execution of justice."The accused should be hanged. It will be a message. It is not enough to merely voice concerns when such incidents occur. What matters is the pursuit of justice until the very end. We must stand until justice is served," she asserted.