Karnataka Forest Minister Urges Vigilance and Precautions to Tackle Rising Forest Fire Risks

MANGALURU: Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre have instructed forest officials to implement precautionary measures and maintain vigilance to prevent forest fires during the upcoming summer season. During a mock drill for forest fire control at Kukke Subramanya, the minister discussed the need for heightened alertness and emphasized the increased risk of forest fires due to the water crisis in the state caused by a lack of rain.

Minister Khandre instructed officials to keep a constant watch over the forests and take proactive measures to prevent fire incidents. He visited the Kumara Parvatha trekking route, which recently faced a surge in trekkers, and directed the forest department to set up online booking for the route and provide clean drinking water facilities.



Acknowledging the challenges faced by outsourced forest staff, Minister Khandre listened to their grievances and pledged to address their concerns. He also assured proactive steps to prevent crop damage and loss of life caused by elephants and bison in Dakshina Kannada district. Minister Khandre highlighted the severity of issues in the Western Ghats and outlined legal and regulated approaches to mitigate the problem, including constructing trenches, installing solar fencing, and implementing railway barricades.



Despite Karnataka having the highest elephant population at 6395, the diminishing forest cover exacerbates the issue. The minister pledged efforts to resolve the problem and committed to developing water bodies within the forest to discourage elephants from venturing into villages.