Karnataka CM Proposes ₹ 5,000 Crore Schemes for Kalyana Karnataka Region

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proposed to implement schemes to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore under Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to emphasise on infrastructure development of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region during the year 2024-25.

The budget speech of Siddaramaiah included various projects for the development of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts coming under Kalyana Karnataka region.

“Constituent colleges of universities will be established in the district/taluka headquarters of Koppal, Bidar, Yadagiri, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts with the support of KKRDB. Government High Schools and pre-university colleges will be started in collaboration with the Board,” the CM said.

As there is a shortage of proper facilities for the treatment of Haemophilia and Thalassemia in Kalyana Karnataka, the government has declared to provide Rs. 7 crore for strengthening of ICDT centres in Kalaburagi and Koppal.

"Under Kalyana Patha scheme, 1,150 km of roads will be developed on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 38 rural assembly constituencies of Kalyana Karnataka. The roads will be developed at a cost of Rs.1000 crore,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah said that the Nanna Guruthu scheme will be implemented in 1,000 Gram panchayats of Kalyana Karnataka region in collaboration with the Social Welfare department. This is aimed at securing government documents of rural people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Digilocker App.

“Dedicated Economic Corridors provide a robust network of infrastructure to stimulate economic development. We have planned various industrial activities on the Mumbai Chennai Corridor. On the same lines, the State government proposes to develop two corridors. One such corridor will be developed between Mangaluru port and Bengaluru. This will ensure speedy access to the port and will significantly reduce the freight transport time to Europe and Middle east. The second corridor will be developed between Bidar and Bengaluru which will accelerate economic development of Kalyana Karnataka region,” he added.

The budget also assures new textile parks in Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka (Raichur) and Mysuru regions under public-private partnership. It is expected to create 10,000 jobs in the coming years.

Also 46 new Primary Health Centres will be set up through KKRDB at a cost of Rs.221 crore.

To address the need for skilled workforce in industrial and emerging sectors, the government has proposed to set up a Skill Academy in Sanduru of Ballari at a cost of Rs.300 crore. A common facility centre and Jeans Apparel park with basic infrastructure will be set up at Ballari.

“This will formalise the presently unorganised jeans manufacturing units and also help in upgradation of the industry to international standards,” the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah stated that Shri Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara in Bidar will be given a development grant of Rs.1 crore and the the Ancient water supply system popularly known as ‘Karez’ in Bidar and Vijayapur districts will be revived at a total grant of Rs. 15 crore. A grant of Rs 15 crore will be provided for eco-tourism and conservation programmes in Honnikeri reserve forest and near-by bio-diverse areas of Bidar district.

To ensure drinking water supply to Kalaburagi city, a scheme at an estimated cost of Rs.365 crore will be taken up in the current year to fill the Bennethora reservoir from Bhima and Kagina rivers. A Child Health Care Unit will be set up in the Kalaburagi Medical College hospital with technical assistance from Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health.

The CM added that action will be taken to introduce farmers to the e-SAP software developed by University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur to advise them on pests, diseases and nutrient management.

To help the farmers a dry chilli market will be established in Raichur at an estimated cost of Rs.25 crore.

“Raichur airport is being constructed at a cost of Rs.220 crore. The grants required for expeditious implementation of the project will be released on priority,” the CM assured.

“To address the problem of reduction in water storage capacity of Tungabhadra reservoir due to silt accumulation and also to fulfil a longstanding demand of farmers of the area a detailed project report has been prepared for constructing a balancing reservoir near Navali in Koppal district at a cost of Rs. 15,600 crore and consultation with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States regarding implementation of the project has been started. Priority will be given for the execution of the project,” he added.

Karnataka Innovation of Technology Solutions (KITS), in collaboration with KEONICS, will establish Skilling & Innovation Centers in emerging technologies in Kalaburagi in addition to Shivamogga, Hubbali, and Tumakuru.