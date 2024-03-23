Kanna Rao, Kin of Ex-CM, Arrested in Land Encroachment Case

HYDERABAD: After BRS MLC K. Kavitha, Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao alias Kanna Rao, another family member of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by Rachakonda police in a land encroachment case on Saturday.

Kanna Rao, along with 38 BRS leaders had allegedly tried to encroach on a land in Rachakonda a few days back. His aide Daniel and nine others have been arrested so far.



Srinivas claimed that Kanna Rao’s men had damaged boundary walls with an earthmover, cut the fencing, burnt some furniture on the land. Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects, had lodged a complaint with the Adibatla police against Kanna Rao on March 3, alleging that Kanna Rao and the BRS activists had tried to encroach on two acres of land of the venture after trying to threaten his employees. The land had been given for development, he said.Srinivas claimed that Kanna Rao’s men had damaged boundary walls with an earthmover, cut the fencing, burnt some furniture on the land.

Police had registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances and rioting under IPC Sections 307, 447, 427, 436, 148 and 149.

Following the complaint, all the accused fled to Bengaluru but 10 who supported Kanna Rao were arrested. On March 4 a special team was formed to get Kanna Rao and his associates. Police have not officially disclosed the arrest of Kanna Rao.

Sources said more people were approaching the police to file a complaint against Kanna Rao, who was also reportedly involved in kidnapping a realtor of Saroornagar and encroaching on his land.



