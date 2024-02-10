Kalaburagi to Witness Healthcare Transformation with State-of-the-Art Trauma Center

Kalaburagi: Aiming to enhance healthcare services in the Kalyana Karnataka region, IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has announced the government's commitment to establish a Center of Health Excellence.

During the inauguration of the newly constructed trauma center, valued at Rs 55.28 crore, Kharge emphasized its significance as a state-of-the-art facility, emphasizing that aside from AIIMS in Delhi, this trauma center stands as a modern healthcare facility.

He outlined the government's plan to address malnutrition in the Kalyana Karnataka region and elevate healthcare services.

The Center is proposed to be opened in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Department of Medical Education.Kharge acknowledged Kalaburagi's transformation into a medical hub.

"Focusing on Kalyana Karnataka, Kalaburagi has been transformed into a medical hub with the establishment of GIMS, ESIC Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital, and the renovated Kidwai Hospital. This achievement is attributed to the efforts of Dr. Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil. Article 371 has facilitated the annual allocation of doctor's seats to as many as 1,000 youth from the region," he said. Kharge emphasized the implementation of various pro-people schemes and encouraged the public to recognize the contributions of those who have worked towards these initiatives.

"To prevent residents from traveling to distant cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Solapur for healthcare services and to alleviate financial burdens, the government is committed to a health revolution. The inauguration of the trauma center in Kalaburagi is a crucial step in this direction," he added.

Kharge also spoke about the importance given to the center by the Congress government.

"The groundwork for this project was initiated during the previous Congress government's tenure. It was not started over the intervening five years. Now with the Congress government coming to power, the project has been inaugurated. This underscores the importance of a compassionate approach by the government, akin to a mother's heart, ensuring that projects effectively reach the people," he said and urged the public to identify those who have contributed to pro-people schemes.

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil lauded the trauma center, likening it to a corporate hospital with a team of skilled doctors, including four neurologists. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including CT scans and MRI machines.

Patil shared his vision of establishing an Indira Gandhi Child Institute and a NIMHANS branch in Kalaburagi, emphasizing the goal of providing healthcare facilities to the underprivileged.

He encouraged people to utilize the advanced medical services offered at the center and stressed the importance of prioritizing treatment over documentation.