Kailasa Vahana Seva enthrals devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: On the second day of the Ugadi Mahotsavam, priests performed special rituals for the deities of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru at the Srisailam Temple on Sunday.

The rituals included Chandeeswara Puja, Mandaparadhana, Japanushthanam, Rudra Homam, special Kumkumarchana for Goddess Bhramaramba, Navavaranarchana and Kailasa Vahana Seva, which enthralled the devotees.

As part of the festivities, Gramotsavam with Maha Durga Alankaram was held for the Utsavamurthy of the Goddess. The Octagonal Utsavamurthy was adorned with various symbolic items.

The Gramotsavam – village festival – featured a range of cultural programmes including conch shell performances, drum beating, bell ringing, playing horn instruments, Kolatam, Chekkabhajana, folk dance performances, Tappetachindu, Karnataka jazz, Karnataka drum Vinyasam, folk drum performances, and Nandikolu Seva.

In continuation of the Ugadi Mahotsavam, Nandyala additional SP Praveen Kumar, temple executive officer D. Peddiraju and Atmakuru DSP A. Srinivasa Rao reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Prabhotsavam, Rathotsavam, and Agnigunda Pravesham events scheduled in Srisailam on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities have instructed staff of all departments concerned to take necessary precautions for prevention of stampedes, as large number of devotees will be attending the festival.

Special attention is being given to ensuring smooth execution of the Prabhotsavam and Veerachara Vinyasa events. Similarly, arrangements have been made for a first aid centre at the site of Agnigunda Pravesham ceremony.