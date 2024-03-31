Kadiri Witnesses AP’s Biggest Lord Narasimha Chariot Festival

Anantapur: Saturday witnessed AP’s biggest chariot festival during the Brahmarathotsavam at Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple at Kadiri town in Satya Sai district.

At least four lakh devotees participated in pulling the chariot of Lord Narasimha Swamy through the Mada streets of the temple. The chariot is the third biggest in the entire country. It is pulled by devotees using long, strong ropes made by experts from the coastal area.

People choked the streets while many stood atop their buildings to witness the annual Rathotsavam. Endowments department and district administration made elaborate arrangements for the Rathotsavam.

As per the legend, Lord Narasimha Swamy emerged from the roots of the Khadiri tree to protect his devotee Prahlada. The Lord remained enraged even after killing the demon Hiranya Kasyapa and continued to roar around the forests. Prahlada, along with other devotees, prayed to Narasimha Swamy, who calmed down and stayed in the roots of Chanda Vruksha.

Temple sources said devotees from AP, Karnataka, and Telangana took part in the Rathotsavam. Anantapur range DIG Ammi Reddy led the police in making elaborate arrangements to ensure that the Rathotsavam concludes safely.

A unique feature of Kadiri’s Lord Narasimha Swamy Rathotsavam is the centuries-old tradition of Muslims offering pepper and Davanam, an aromatic plant, to the temple deity during the chariot festival.

APSRTC operated special buses to Kadiri on the occasion.