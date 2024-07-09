July 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max - 30.1° C

Min -23.7° C

RH - 68%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds are ( 30 - 40 ) likely to occur in the city towards evening/night Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

8th July 2024

Muharram 2

Monday

1446 AH:

Fajar: 04:27 am

Zohar: 12:21 pm

Asar: 03:43 pm

Magrib: 06:54 pm

Isha: 08:15 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW - 05:48

Sunset TODAY -18:54

MOONSET - 08:37

MOONRISE - 21:38