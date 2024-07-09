July 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max - 30.1° C
Min -23.7° C
RH - 68%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds are ( 30 - 40 ) likely to occur in the city towards evening/night Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
8th July 2024
Muharram 2
Monday
1446 AH:
Fajar: 04:27 am
Zohar: 12:21 pm
Asar: 03:43 pm
Magrib: 06:54 pm
Isha: 08:15 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW - 05:48
Sunset TODAY -18:54
MOONSET - 08:37
MOONRISE - 21:38
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story