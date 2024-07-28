July 28: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 27.2° C
Min – 24.2° C
RH – 82%
Rainfall - 000.7mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle accompanied with sustainable surface winds upto 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
28th July 2024
21st Muharram
Sunday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4:47 am
Zohar: 12:32 pm
Asar: 4:52 pm
Magrib: 6:56pm
Isha: 8:10pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.54 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.50 pm
MOONSET – 12.29 am
MOONRISE – no time mentioned
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
