July 28: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 27.2° C

Min – 24.2° C

RH – 82%

Rainfall - 000.7mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle accompanied with sustainable surface winds upto 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

28th July 2024

21st Muharram

Sunday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4:47 am

Zohar: 12:32 pm

Asar: 4:52 pm

Magrib: 6:56pm

Isha: 8:10pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.54 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.50 pm

MOONSET – 12.29 am

MOONRISE – no time mentioned