July 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 26.6° C

Min – 23.6° C

RH – 89%

Rainfall - 1 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

25th July 2024

18th Muharram

Thursday

1446 H

Fajar: 04.35 am

Zohar: 12.23 pm

Asar: 03.38 pm

Magrib: 06.53 pm

Isha: 08.12 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:53 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.51 pm

MOONSET - 9.35 am

MOONRISE – 10.06 am