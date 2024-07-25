July 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 26.6° C
Min – 23.6° C
RH – 89%
Rainfall - 1 mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th July 2024
18th Muharram
Thursday
1446 H
Fajar: 04.35 am
Zohar: 12.23 pm
Asar: 03.38 pm
Magrib: 06.53 pm
Isha: 08.12 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:53 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.51 pm
MOONSET - 9.35 am
MOONRISE – 10.06 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
