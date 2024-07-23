Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

July 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

In Other News
DC Correspondent
23 July 2024 6:13 PM GMT
July 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x


Weather:

Max – 27.8° C

Min – 23.4° C

RH – 83%

Rainfall - 0.4 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

24th July 2024

17th Muharram

Wednesday

1446 AH:

Fajar: 4.34 am

Zohar: 12: 23 pm

Asar: 3: 39 pm

Magrib: 6: 53 pm

Isha: 8: 12 pm


Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:53 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.52 pm

MOONSET - 8.36 am

MOONRISE – 9.26 am



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
namaz timing rain alert weather forecast 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick