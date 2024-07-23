July 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 27.8° C

Min – 23.4° C

RH – 83%

Rainfall - 0.4 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

24th July 2024

17th Muharram

Wednesday

1446 AH:

Fajar: 4.34 am

Zohar: 12: 23 pm

Asar: 3: 39 pm

Magrib: 6: 53 pm

Isha: 8: 12 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:53 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.52 pm

MOONSET - 8.36 am

MOONRISE – 9.26 am



