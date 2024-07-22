July 22: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 25.7° C
Min – 22.5° C
RH – 93%
Rainfall - 005.8 mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur during evening/night in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
22nd July 2024
15th Muharram - Monday - 1446 H:
Fajar: 04:34 am
Zohar: 12:23 pm
Asar: 03:39 pm
Magrib: 06:53 pm
Isha: 08:12 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.52 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.52 pm
MOONSET – 06.30 am
MOONRISE – 07.58 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
