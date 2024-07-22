July 22: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 25.7° C

Min – 22.5° C

RH – 93%

Rainfall - 005.8 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur during evening/night in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 23°C respectively.



Prayer timings:

22nd July 2024

15th Muharram - Monday - 1446 H:



Fajar: 04:34 am

Zohar: 12:23 pm

Asar: 03:39 pm

Magrib: 06:53 pm

Isha: 08:12 pm



Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.52 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.52 pm

MOONSET – 06.30 am

MOONRISE – 07.58 pm





