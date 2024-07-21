July 21: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 24.4° C

Min – 22.2° C

RH – 95%

Rainfall - 018.0mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers likely to occur during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively.





Prayer timings:

21st July 2024

14th Muharram

Sunday

1446 AH:

Fajar: 04:33 am

Zohar: 12:23 pm

Asar: 03:40 pm

Magrib: 06:53 pm

Isha: 08:13 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.52 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.52 pm

MOONSET – 5.25 am

MOONRISE – 7.08 pm