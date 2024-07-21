July 21: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 24.4° C
Min – 22.2° C
RH – 95%
Rainfall - 018.0mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers likely to occur during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
21st July 2024
14th Muharram
Sunday
1446 AH:
Fajar: 04:33 am
Zohar: 12:23 pm
Asar: 03:40 pm
Magrib: 06:53 pm
Isha: 08:13 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.52 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.52 pm
MOONSET – 5.25 am
MOONRISE – 7.08 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story