July 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.4° C

Min – 24.0° C

RH – 64%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers likely to occur during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

14th July 2024

8th Muharram

Sunday

1446 AH:

Fajar: 04:29 am

Zohar: 12:22 pm

Asar: 03:42 pm

Magrib: 06:54 pm

Isha: 08:14 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.50 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.54 pm

MOONSET – No set

MOONRISE – 12.35 pm



