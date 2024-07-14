July 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 30.4° C
Min – 24.0° C
RH – 64%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers likely to occur during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
14th July 2024
8th Muharram
Sunday
1446 AH:
Fajar: 04:29 am
Zohar: 12:22 pm
Asar: 03:42 pm
Magrib: 06:54 pm
Isha: 08:14 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.50 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.54 pm
MOONSET – No set
MOONRISE – 12.35 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
