July 13: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.2° C

Min – 24.5° C

RH – 69%

Rainfall - 007.4 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

13th July 2024

7th Muharram

Saturday

1446 AH:

Fajar: 04:29 am

Zohar: 12:22 pm

Asar: 03:42 pm

Magrib: 06:54 pm

Isha: 08:15 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.49 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.54 pm

MOONSET – 11.48 pm

MOONRISE – 11.47 am



