July 13: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 32.2° C
Min – 24.5° C
RH – 69%
Rainfall - 007.4 mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
13th July 2024
7th Muharram
Saturday
1446 AH:
Fajar: 04:29 am
Zohar: 12:22 pm
Asar: 03:42 pm
Magrib: 06:54 pm
Isha: 08:15 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.49 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.54 pm
MOONSET – 11.48 pm
MOONRISE – 11.47 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
