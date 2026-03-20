John Deere Unveils 5130M Tractor, Showcases Smart Farming Tech in India

At its latest Power and Technology showcase in India, John Deere unveiled the new 5M series tractor, the 5130M (130 HP), reinforcing its commitment to advancing smart and sustainable farming practices in the country.

The global technology leader in agriculture, construction, and forestry highlighted a suite of innovations aimed at improving productivity, optimizing resource use, and supporting environmentally responsible farming. The event underscored the company’s growing focus on integrating precision agriculture and digital solutions into farm operations.



Speaking at the event, Rajesh Sinha, Managing Director and Country Manager, John Deere India, emphasized that the company’s strategy is centered on SMART connected machines and precision technologies. He noted that the newly introduced solutions are designed to help farmers produce more with fewer resources while ensuring soil health, water conservation, and overall environmental sustainability.



Sinha also highlighted India’s importance in John Deere’s global operations, citing its strong footprint across research and development, engineering, global IT, supply chain, and manufacturing, along with exports to over 110 countries.



The event also marked the introduction of several advanced technologies under the Power and Technology 7.0 initiative. According to Ramakant Garg, Sales and Marketing Director, these include the Front Hitch and Front PTO application on the 5130M tractor, the 5E AutoTrac straight-row guidance system, the GreenSystem Link factory-fitted connectivity solution, and 100 percent radial tires on select models.



Garg noted that evolving agronomy practices and advanced farm technologies must work in tandem, and the latest offerings are aligned with future-ready agricultural needs.

Reinforcing the company’s broader vision, Mukul Varshney, Region 1 Government Affairs Director, said that John Deere’s efforts are closely aligned with India’s long-term sustainability goals. He added that a supportive ecosystem involving collaboration with academia, research institutions, and industry stakeholders is key to making Indian farmers globally competitive.

With over 27 years of presence in India, John Deere contiues to focus on delivering technologically advanced solutions tailored to local farming conditions, while contributing to the country’s agricultural transformation through innovation and sustainable practices.

