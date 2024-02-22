JICA experts offer insights for GenNext designers

Hyderabad: The IIT-H and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) concluded their collaboration with the culmination of the JICA Chair Lecture Series. The event drew 200 design enthusiasts.

Speakers from the field of design and innovation offered insights to inspire the next generation of designers. Dr Hidetoshi Ohno, Professor Emeritus of the University of Tokyo, spotlighted projects such as the University of Tokyo's Institute of Physics and Mathematics and the Sports & Cultural Complex at IITH.

Dr. Yozo Fujino, president of Josai University, drew on his 50 years of research to speak on bridge dynamics, including the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge.

Dr. Yoshiyuki Kawazoe, Associate Professor at the University of Tokyo, emphasised architectural works and design philosophy, highlighting spaces like the hotel and general library annex at the University of Tokyo, and the Design of Knowledge Centre at IITH. The event also witnessed the 2nd edition of "Ayaam" - the Annual Fest of the Department of Design, IITH, further enriching the cultural and academic landscape.