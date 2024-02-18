Jana Sena Leader Nagababu’s Residence in Atchutapuram

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena state general secretary Konidela Nagababu is making arrangements to stay in Atchutapuram under the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the context of speculations that Nagababu will contest the Anakapalli MP seat in the upcoming election, it has been a topic of discussion in the town that he is making arrangements to stay in Atchutapuram. There is a private layout at Ramannapalem on the road from Atchutapuram to Gajuwaka. Following this, Sundarapu Vijayakumar, Elamanchili constituency incharge of the Jana Sena has recently built a new house. Here, arrangements are being made for Nagababu's stay during the elections. In the same area, about ten houses were rented by Nagababu.

It is learnt from party sources that ten houses will be used for staff’s stay, who will conduct all the election activities. Meanwhile, a building has been chosen opposite the Anakapalli RTC complex for setting up the JS district office.