Jagan to launch distribution of conveyance deeds

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would distribute house site pattas to 20,840 poor beneficiaries under the Ongole Municipal Corporation limits on Friday.

This is done under the state government’s flagship programme Navaratnalu–Pedalandariki Illu. The Chief Minister would address a public meeting after unveiling the pylon.



The Chief Minister would distribute Registered Conveyance Deeds to 20,840 persons with full rights and sanction houses for poor women under Ongole Municipal Corporation limits, in Prakasam district. This marks the formal launch of distribution of conveyance deeds for free house sites registered in the names of poor women, giving full rights on these lands to 31.19 lakh beneficiaries under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme across the state.



Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said, “Fulfilling the dream of poor women to own a house, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has not only distributed more than 31 lakh house pattas but also, for the first time in the country, given full rights to the beneficiaries on those lands. This government is providing conveyance deeds after registering these in their names, free of cost.”



He explained that the conveyance deed will provide full rights on the house site to the beneficiaries after 10 years.



The minister explained, “Conveyance deeds are being provided with free registration in the village/ward Secretariat itself. The registration process is being done in 15,004 village/ward secretariats across the state. So far, about 15 lakh registrations were done, and the remaining registrations would be completed at a rapid pace.”



Stating that all land details are securely stored in the database of the joint sub-registrar office (JSRO) located in village/ward secretariats, minister Ramesh said the beneficiaries can obtain certified copies of their land records from these JSROs at any time. “This would eliminate the possibility of forgery of the records.”



“After 10 years, the beneficiaries will gain complete rights to their house sites. They can sell, donate or sign inheritance.”



If needed, they can sell these house sites without any need for approval from the authorities and there is no necessity for any link documents for registration. Andhra Pradesh is among the few states providing pucca houses to the poor. Some 31.19 lakh women have been granted free house site pattas across 17,005 layouts in AP, spanning 71,811 acres, to empower women, the minister claimed.



Officials said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is constructing 22 lakh houses at an approximate cost of `60,000 crores. It has so far completed the construction of 8.9 lakh houses and handed these over to the beneficiaries.



The distribution of registered house site conveyance deeds and house sanction letters in Ongole Municipal Corporation limits will be done by the Chief Minister on Friday.



They said that the Chief Minister will distribute Registered house site conveyance deeds and house sanction letters to 20,840 eligible poor women to beneficiaries in Malleswarapuram, Agraharam, Yarajarla, and Vengamukkapalem villages.