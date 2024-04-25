Jagan has ₹30,000 cash in hand for family

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has in his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers mentioned that his family, including him, wife and two daughters have ₹30,000 in cash with them.

The CM filed his nomination papers with the returning officer of the Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has mentioned that he has ₹7,000 cash, while wife Bharathi has ₹10,022 and elder daughter Harshini has ₹9,000 and second daughter Varsha Reddy has ₹6,987 with them.

As per the affidavit, the family does not own vehicles on their name, except a bulletproof vehicle registered in the name of Jagan Mohan Reddy following the directive of the home ministry. Though the bullet-proof vehicle is on his name, it is not owned by him, the Chief Minister clarified.

Among other details are Jagan Mohan Reddy not owning any gold or diamond jewellery. His wife Bharathi has 6,427.79 grams of gold and diamonds worth ₹5.29 crore, elder daughter has 4,187.19 grams of gold and diamonds worth of ₹4.43 crore and younger daughter has ₹3,457 grams of gold and diamonds worth of ₹4.46 crore, as per the market value.

The CM has paid income tax of ₹4.65 crore, while Bharathi has under protest paid IT of ₹1.56 crore. His daughters have paid ₹10.85 lakh and ₹10.39 lakh as advance tax.

Movable assets of Jagan Mohan Reddy are worth ₹483.08 crore, while those of Bharathi are ₹119.38 crore. Harshini has movable assets of ₹22.94 crore and offshore assets worth ₹1.31 crore. Varsha has movable assets of ₹22.39 crore and offshore assets of ₹1.54 crore.

The Idupulapaya land owned by the family is 39.52 acres, whose present worth is ₹1.54 crore.