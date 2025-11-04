ISSO Athletics 25-26 Concludes Successfully in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded the ISSO Athletics Championship 25-26, a three-day event hosted by Indus International School, Hyderabad, at Gachibowli Stadium.

The championship witnessed participation from over 800 student-athletes representing 90 international curriculum school including IB, Cambridge, American, and German boards from across India. Over three electrifying days, young athletes displayed outstanding performance, sportsmanship, and team spirit across a wide range of track and field events.

Marking a decade of ISSO’s journey in transforming India’s international school sports ecosystem, the championship highlighted the organisation’s continued mission to build a strong sporting culture, foster discipline, and provide global-standard opportunities for student-athletes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Gaurav Dixit, Founding & Director of ISSO, said: “As ISSO completes ten successful years, our mission continues to be the creation of a strong sporting culture across schools in India. Athletics represents the foundation of all sports — it teaches endurance, focus, and integrity. Hosting this championship at Gachibowli, in partnership with Indus International School, reflects our vision to provide young athletes access to world-class infrastructure and pathways to international exposure.”

The championship concluded with a grand felicitation ceremony.

The following schools were recognised for their exceptional performances:

Overall Champion School: Sanjay Ghodawat International School, Kolhapur

First Runner-Up: Indus International School, Bengaluru,

Second Runner-Up: Indus International School, Hyderabad

The closing ceremony was graced by eminent guests including Mr. K. Sarangapani, Telangana State Athletics Secretary and AFI Council Member, Lt. Col. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Director of Administration, Indus International School Hyderabad; Ms. Fareeda Fraz, Principal, Indus International School Hyderabad; and Mr. Gaurav Dixit, Founding Director, ISSO.

Recognised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF), ISSO continues to provide pathways for student-athletes to represent India at the SGFI National Games, Khelo India School Games, and the ISF World School Championships.

The successful conclusion of the three-day meet marked yet another milestone in ISSO’s decade-long journey towards realising its vision — “One Vision, One Sporting Nation."