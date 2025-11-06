ISB, Bharti Airtel Foundation Launch Scholarship for Young Leaders

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the launch of the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, a multi-year initiative by the Bharti Airtel Foundation to support deserving students enrolled in ISB’s Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).

Under the scheme, five students from each cohort—to be called Bharti Scholars—will receive full or partial waivers covering tuition, accommodation, and meals. The scholarship is designed on a need-cum-merit basis, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and empowering diverse talent.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the initiative was exchanged in the presence of Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman, Bharti Airtel Foundation and Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB; and DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement, and External Relations, ISB.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress and empowerment,” said Mr. Mittal. “Through the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, we take pride in supporting exceptional minds who will become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow. When talent meets opportunity, extraordinary things happen.”

Professor Pillutla expressed gratitude, noting that the partnership reflects ISB’s mission to promote inclusive excellence. “This collaboration will open doors for deserving PGP YL students to benefit from ISB’s transformative education and leadership ecosystem,” he said.

Since its inception, the Bharti Airtel Foundation has supported over 2,000 scholars, including 44% girls, helping students from underserved communities access higher education.

The new scholarship reaffirms ISB’s commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not limit access to world-class management education.