Probe Into Zubeen's Death Almost Complete, Charge Sheet To Be Filed On December12 : Assam Police

6 Dec 2025 4:02 PM IST

Over 300 witnesses examined : Munna Prasad Gupta, Special Director General of Police of CID

Probe Into Zubeens Death Almost Complete, Charge Sheet To Be Filed On December12 : Assam Police
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg's death, who died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Guwahati : Investigation into the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is almost complete, and the charge sheet will be filed on December 12, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."

Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined.

He refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted.

( Source : PTI )
