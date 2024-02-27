Intuc Chief Calls on CM to Support Frontline Healthcare Workers

Hyderabad: Intuc president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy on Tuesday sought urgent action to support healthcare workers, including nurses, paramedics, and outsourced staff of the medical and health department of the state.

Lauding their efforts at the ground level to address challenges, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) chief said the department was ignored under the previous regime.

Addressing the 55th State Conference of Intuc Medical and Health Employees Union, he said, “Despite their unwavering commitment and sacrifices, these essential workers have been ignored by the past KCR government and they continue to grapple with systemic issues that hinder their ability to deliver optimal care.”

Dr Sanjeev Reddy called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to address issues promptly to ensure the well-being of healthcare workers.

“The union reiterated its commitment to collaborative efforts with government authorities, healthcare institutions, and relevant stakeholders to address these challenges comprehensively and effectively,” Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said.

The union’s general secretary B. Venkateshwara Reddy and members urged all stakeholders to prioritise the needs of healthcare workers and work together towards creating a supportive and sustainable healthcare system.

Shyam Sunder, Saraswathi, Venu, Gyaneshwer, Prakash, Govind Reddy, Srawan Reddy, and other office-bearers asked for protection for the frontline workers who selflessly serve the community.