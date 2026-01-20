Internet Services Suspended In Assam's Kokrajhar Due To Clashes, RAF deployed

Kokrajhar/Guwahati : Clashes erupted allegedly between Bodos and Adivasis in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Tuesday following a mob violence in which one person was killed, with Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed and internet/mobile data services suspended temporarily, officials said. On Monday night, a vehicle with three Bodos on board had hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under Karigaon outpost under Kokrajhar police station, a home department official said.

The three Bodos were beaten by neighbouring Adivasi villagers and the vehicle was torched, and one person died in the incident.

On Tuesday, the situation flared up with both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to Karigaon outpost, burning tyres and a few houses while setting ablaze a government office and attacking the Karigaon police outpost, he said.

The Rapid Action Force has been deployed to contain and prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation.

Apprehending that social media and internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages and rumours, the home department has suspended internet/mobile data service of all mobile service providers temporarily in the entire district until further orders.

Voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period.