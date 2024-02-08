Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Mourns the Loss of Chimpanzee, Cheepa

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam announced with deep sorrow the passing of their female chimpanzee named Cheepa on Wednesday evening. She was 29 years old.

According to the post-mortem report by the IGZP veterinary assistant surgeon, Cheepa’s death was attributed to acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

The average lifespan of a chimpanzee in the wild is around 30 years. Cheepa, who arrived at the zoo in 2016 as a gift from the Israel Zoo, lived a life longer than many of her wild counterparts. She will be fondly remembered by the IGZP staff and visitors who enjoyed seeing her.

It is important to note that IGZP still houses another female chimpanzee, ensuring continued representation of the species within the zoo.