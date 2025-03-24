India’s trade to grow faster in next five years

Chennai: India’s trade is expected to grow faster by 7.2 per cent between 2025-2029 against 5.2 per cent between 2019-2024. India is predicted to add $484 billion to its trade in the next five years against $261 billion added in the past five years, finds a study.

India’s compound annual trade volume growth rate rises from 5.2 per cent between 2019-2024 to 7.2 per cent during 2025-2029. Import volumes are estimated to grow faster than export volumes, as per the DHL Trade Atlas 2025.

Export volumes are estimated to grow by 6.8 per cent from 5.9 per cent, whereas import volumes will grow faster by 7.5 per cent against 4.8 per cent. In absolute terms, exports will add $177 billion in the next five years against $113 billion in the past five years. Imports will add $306 billion against $148 billion added earlier.

High expectations for India’s future trade growth are reinforced by large new commitments by foreign companies to invest in India’s manufacturing sector. In 2023, India ranked second worldwide, after the US, as a destination for announced greenfield foreign direct investment, and manufacturing has become the most prominent business function for this investment in India.

During the next five years, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines are forecast to rank among the top 30 for both speed and scale of trade growth. India also stands out as the country with the third largest absolute amount of forecast trade growth with 6 per cent of the additional global trade. China will have 12 per cent of the additional global trade and the United States 10 per cent.

The encouraging forecasts for India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines suggest the importance of investments in physical infrastructure and supportive policy measures required for these countries to achieve their trade growth potential. While these countries all have especially favourable trade growth prospects, they have also faced infrastructure and other capacity-related constraints in the past.