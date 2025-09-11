Indians Embrace Multi Retirements With Career Breaks Every Six Years: HSBC

Retirement is no longer a one-time event for many Indians, with younger generations increasingly opting for “multi retirements” — short, intentional career breaks every few years to realign their goals, according to HSBC’s Quality of Life: Affluent Investor Snapshot Report 2025.

The survey, conducted among 10,000 affluent adults across 12 global markets, found that Gen Z and millennials are driving the trend in India, with 85 per cent of respondents saying mini retirements improve their quality of life. Nearly half (48 per cent) of Indians plan to take at least one such break, often lasting three to 12 months, with many preferring to pause every six years.

The study shows that Indians are more confident than their global peers in planning for multi retirements, with 84 per cent prepared for the shift. A majority (61 per cent) expect to spend over USD 100,000 on each mini retirement, funding it mainly through personal savings (38 per cent), family support (36 per cent), and freelance or part-time work (36 per cent).

Top motivations for taking a career break include spending quality time with family (32 per cent), pursuing passions (28 per cent), and travelling (28 per cent). However, financial concerns (37 per cent), family obligations (36 per cent), and societal perceptions (31 per cent) remain key challenges.

“Multi retirements reflect a profound shift in how people view their careers and personal lives. This calls for deeper alignment of investment strategies to help clients meet their life goals such as mini retirements every 6–7 years,” said Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.

While 54 per cent of Indians plan to take their mini retirements within the country, the US, UK, and Singapore top the list of international destinations. Traditional insurance products, gold, and mutual funds remain the most popular instruments to finance these breaks.

The findings underline how today’s workforce no longer views retirement as the end of a linear career, but as multiple opportunities to reset and return with fresh goals — often in new roles, industries, or even identities.