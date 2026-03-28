Highest Total Maternal Deaths In 2023 In India: Global Analysis

New Delhi : India was among the countries in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa with the highest number of maternal deaths in 2023 of 24,700, translating to a maternal mortality ratio of 116 per one lakh livebirths, according to a new global analysis published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health journal. Estimates suggest that Pakistan saw a total of 10,300 maternal deaths the same year, while the African countries of Ethiopia and Nigeria had 11,900 and 32,900 maternal deaths, respectively.

Researchers, led by those from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington and global collaborators, noted that though maternal deaths have declined over the past three decades, progress has slowed in recent years and remains uneven across countries.

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 research provides the most up-to-date global assessment of maternal mortality trends across 204 countries and territories through 2023, they said.

According to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2021-23, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of the country stands at 88 per lakh live births.

A source in the Union Health Ministry said that the figure demonstrates progress in ensuring safe pregnancies and childbirth.

"Our progress in maternal health is globally recognised and according to the latest United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group (UN-MMEIG) Report, India has achieved an 86 per cent reduction in MMR since 1990, which far exceeds the global average of 48 per cent. This accomplishment underscores India's commitment to meeting Sustainable Development Goals benchmark of reducing MMR below 70 by 2030," the source said.

The world saw a total of 2.4 lakh maternal deaths in 2023, which equates to a global maternal mortality ratio of 190.5 maternal deaths per one lakh livebirths -- a decline by more than one-third from 321 maternal deaths per one lakh livebirths in 1990, the researchers estimated.

However, 104 of 204 countries and territories have yet to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of a maternal mortality ratio of under 70 per one lakh livebirths, the team said.

While leading causes of maternal deaths were found to vary by location, maternal haemorrhage and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy were responsible for the largest share of deaths globally.

Improved access to antenatal care, safe delivery services, emergency obstetric care, and post-partum follow-up could substantially reduce mortality, especially in countries with the highest burdens, the researchers said.

The COVID-19 infection also led to increases in maternal mortality early in the pandemic.

Before widespread vaccination during 2020-2021, COVID-19 caused temporary increases in maternal deaths in regions and locations with a high COVID-19 mortality, the team said.

With less than five years remaining to meet the SDG target, a renewed global action and sustained investment will be needed to accelerate progress, strengthen health systems, and improve countries' ability to monitor and reduce maternal mortality.