India International Coffee Festival (IICF) Announces its First Edition

New Delhi: India International Coffee Festival (IICF), a multi-city largest coffee festival, supported by the Coffee Board of India. Building on the momentum of the 2023 World Coffee Conference (WCC) in Bengaluru, which drew over 2,400 delegates, 117 speakers, 208 exhibitors, and more than 20,000 visitors from 80 countries, IICF brings a mega-event to India, promising an even grander experience. The event will be held across the three cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in October 2024. With preliminary events in Delhi (4-6 October at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden), Mumbai (11-13 October at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla), and Bengaluru (28-30 October at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur), the festival will culminate in Bengaluru (13-15 December), where the national coffee champion will be chosen to represent India on a global level.

The IICF is designed to cater to a broad audience, from industry professionals that include growers, roasters, exporters, traders, cafe chain owners, and retailers to coffee connoisseurs and the general public, offering an immersive experience that showcases the diversity and richness of coffee culture in India. Attendees can look forward to stalls offering a wide range of specialty coffee, equipment, and accessories, alongside workshops, competitions and entertaining activities that promise an engaging and unforgettable celebration of coffee. These multi-city mega events will put India on the spotlight and as a coffee hub which has a major role to play in the global coffee ecospace.

D.M. Purnesh - President of Speciality coffee association of India (SCAI), speaking on the upcoming festival said, "It gives us immense joy and satisfaction to bring the largest coffee festival to India. The country with an ever growing coffee drinking audience is a very important market for us and India does play a major role in shaping the future of coffee culture. We hope to see connoisseurs and stakeholders coming and spending three fruitful days in these three leading cities of India. Let the festival be a meeting ground of ideas and exchange of creative skills."

IICF is set to brew a series of exciting events with three competitions that showcase the ultimate fusion of artistry, skill, and passion in the coffee industry. While the National Barista Championship - Celebrating the Art of Coffee is a premier event aimed at highlighting the skills, creativity, and passion of baristas across the country, the Brewers Cup Championship - A Celebration of Coffee Brewing Excellence is a distinguished event that spotlights the artistry and precision of coffee brewing. Designed for coffee professionals and enthusiasts alike, this championship celebrates the diverse methods of brewing coffee. Meanwhile another prestigious competition - Coffee in Good Spirits - Where Coffee Meets Mixology is an exciting platform that helps in showcasing the artistry of baristas and bartenders alike. This unique competition will celebrate the creative possibilities of combining high-quality coffee with premium spirits.

Sreeram G. Co-founder, Maverick & Farmer said, "The coffee culture across the globe has seen an unprecedented growth in recent times. And festivals like this are great platforms to get the coffee community together and aim towards a joint endeavor of exploration and innovation."

Sharing her excitement on the forthcoming India International Coffee Festival, Hamsini Appadurai - Owner, Sangameshwar Coffee Estates said, "The coffee industry is going through a revolutionary phase with new trends and amazing innovations. The festival is the perfect platform to get industry leaders and stakeholders together and give them an opportunity for knowledge sharing."

Tapaswini Purnesh - Owner, Harley Estate said, "It is a great honor and privilege to be part of a coffee festival as great as the IICF. I am really looking forward to fruitful sessions of learning and sharing with the best in the industry. Being in three different cities also helps in spreading awareness on the latest coffee trends."

This event serves as an unparalleled networking opportunity, enabling connections among baristas, roasters, suppliers, and coffee aficionados, while promoting collaboration and innovation within the coffee community. Through tastings sessions, interactive workshops and a series of interesting sessions on the itinerary, the festival will enhance awareness and appreciation for specialty coffee among consumers, making it an essential highlight in the global coffee calendar.

The India International Coffee Festival aims to foster a deeper understanding of coffee culture and its significance within the global landscape, making the three-days in each city an event filled with fun, learning and entertainment.