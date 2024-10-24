India, China Achieve Board Consensus To Restore Ground Situation: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that a broad consensus on patrolling and grazing has been achieved with China to restore ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security.

“India and China have been involved in talks both at diplomatic and military levels to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC. Pursuant to the talks, broad consensus has been achieved to restore ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security,” the defence minister said while addressing the Chanakya Defence Dialogue organised by Indian Army, at the Manekshaw Centre.

The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing to traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later, solutions will emerge, he added.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri had on Monday announced that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the last several weeks and that it will lead to a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020.

The latest agreement between India and China will allow Indian soldiers to patrol upto India’s perceived line in Depsang and Demchok areas in the Ladakh sector, which were being blocked by Chinese troops. India and China had already achieved an agreement for disengagement in Pangong Tso, Galwan, and Gogra-Hotsprings areas in Ladakh where buffer zones have been created.

The latest agreement in Depsang and Demchok brings to end the over four year old stand-off between India and China. The modalities of patrolling in Depsang and Demchok are being worked out and will likely be implemented in coming days. However, government has not cleared whether the agreement between the two countries also include Arunachal, especially Yangtse area.