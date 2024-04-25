Impersonator Botches Up Eye Surgery at LVPEI

Hyderabad: A case of alleged medical malpractice at the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is currently under scrutiny, involving Prof. C.K. Raju, a senior professor at iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad. Prof.Raju claimed that his treatment for macular edema was mishandled by an impersonator, rather than the appointed consultant, leading to severe complications and a prolonged battle for justice.

On April 4, 2022, what was supposed to be a routine retinal injection surgery reportedly went awry. "The person who came in to do the surgery wasn’t Dr Raja Narayanan, whom I was advised under," Prof. Raju said. "Someone else performed the procedure, and I immediately felt something was wrong. The pain was unbearable, and it felt like my retinal walls were being scratched."

According to Prof. Raju, this procedure was just the beginning of an ordeal that required 10 additional surgical injections, against the norm of one to three injections. He alleged that the treatment involved the use of counterfeit drugs. "The pharmacy bills didn’t include batch numbers or expiry dates, a clear violation of regulations mandated by the drug controller," Raju noted, highlighting potential risks to patient safety and institutional accountability.

The response from local authorities was dismissive, with the Banjara Hills police refusing to file an FIR, he said. It wasn't until a new commissioner of police took office that an investigation was initiated. "After a year of stonewalling, the new commissioner ordered a special inquiry, recognising the merits of my complaint," Prof. Raju told Deccan Chronicle.

The medical board set up to review the case included professionals with ties to LVPEI, raising concerns about impartiality. "The board was to be led by a retina specialist who is an alumnus of LVPEI and an associate of the first accused — this is like letting them judge their cause," Prof. Raju argued.

As he sought treatment elsewhere due to complications and mistrust towards LVPEI, his case brought to light broader systemic issues within the institute. "There is a larger crime unfolding here, involving the mishandling of medicines and the issuing of fake medical bills and summaries. The extent of potential victims could be significant, given the volume of patients LVPEI handles," he stressed.

The alleged impersonation, misuse of medical drugs, and lack of transparency have led to calls for stringent oversight and thorough investigation. "The resolution of this case is not just about my fight but about ensuring such malpractices do not go unchecked, potentially harming countless others. It is currently in court and we're asking for CCTV footage to be confiscated which will bring to light all of these facts," Prof. Raju concluded, emphasising the importance of public vigilance and legal accountability in healthcare.

Meanwhile, when reached out to, LVPEI refused to comment on the issue.