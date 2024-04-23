IMD Sounds Yellow Alert for AP

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The IMD Amaravathi has issued a yellow warning for many districts across the State from April 24 to April 27. A report said several parts in Rayalaseema and some parts of CAP regions in the state are expected to see a rise in temperature in the upcoming days.

While alerting the public about the heatwave conditions, Dr Karunasagar, Scientist of IMD- Amaravati said heat wave conditions will prevail over Rayalaseema region on Wednesday while CAP will witness hot, humid and discomfort conditions. The heat wave will continue on April 25, 26 and 27 over the Rayalaseema and CAP regions, he said.

After April 25, people can experience hot, humid and uncomfortable weather conditions and there are no chances of any pre monsoon showers, Karuna Sagar added.

Karunasagar said the maximum temperature is expected to cross above 44 degrees Celsius for some places in Rayalaseema region and above 42°C in most places in coastal AP region.

Another report said Eastern Railways over West Bengal, East Coast Railways over Odisha, Southcentral Railways over Rayalaseema are likely to be affected by the heat waves during this period. The weathermen appealed to the people to stay indoors between 11 am and 4 pm during peak hours, use cool packs and drink lots of water to beat the summer.

Pre-monsoon rain lashed in parts of the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Monday. Few areas like Chintapalle and GK Veedhi and Paderu recorded heavy showers in a short duration accompanied by stormy winds.