IMD predicts scattered rain over next three days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After days of intense heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall over the next three days in the city, and a yellow alert for thunderstorms in several districts. The rain is being caused by the convergence of easterly winds and moisture pull from the Bay of Bengal.



The forecast for thecity indicated a “generally cloudy sky” with the possibility of scattered light rainfall or drizzle, along with mist or haze in the morning. The temperature - the city recorded 33ºC on Saturday - is expected to fall by two notches. The yellow alert was meant for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts till February 27.